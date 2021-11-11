KDA told to pay dues to retired employees in 15 days

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) to release the outstanding pensionary dues of retired KDA employees as per their entitlement within a period of 15 days.

The direction came during the hearing of petitions pertaining to the payment of outstanding dues of more than 1,000 retired employees of the authority. The high court, on a previous hearing, had directed the Sindh government to consider a KDA proposal for the grant of a Rs844.159 million loan for clearing the outstanding dues of its retired employees.

A counsel for the KDA submitted that substantial amounts had been deposited in the pensionary account after the sale of KDA plots by the KDA authorities. The KDA director general (DG) submitted that the amount would be released on court directions.

The counsel submitted that a summary had been moved before the chief minister for granting of loan to the KDA but the CM had converted the said request of loan into the grant and now the matter was before the chief secretary and finance secretary for disbursing the amount of the grant to the KDA.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, after taking the statement of the KDA DG on record, directed the KDA to release the amount in the pensionary account of the KDA to the petitioners in accordance with the law as per their entitlement within a period of 15 days.

With regard to the amount of grant, the high court observed that the amount of grant as approved by the CM should be taken up on an urgent basis by the chief and finance secretaries and the amount of grant already approved by the CM should be released to the KDA after fulfilling the legal and codal formalities preferably within a period of one month.

The high court ordered that after the receipt of the grant by the KDA authorities, the said amount would be released to the pensioners after fulfilling the legal and codal formalities strictly in accordance with the law.