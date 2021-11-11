Aslam chairs meeting on Dubai Expo

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday chaired the 9th meeting of Provincial Steering Committee which took decisions regarding the participation of provincial government in Dubai Expo. The meeting held here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) approved various financial measures. Dr Arfa Iqbal, PBIT CEO, informed the meeting about the participation of various departments through video link from Dubai. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal lauded the efforts of PBIT with regard to attending the Dubai Expo. “Punjab Ease” has been formally launched, he said. At the same time, seminars and public debates were conducted by various departments to highlight investment-related opportunities.