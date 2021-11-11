Aslam chairs meeting on Dubai Expo

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal Wednesday chaired the 9th meeting of Provincial Steering Committee which took decisions regarding the participation of provincial government in Dubai Expo. The meeting held here at Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT) approved various financial measures. Dr Arfa Iqbal, PBIT CEO, informed the meeting about the participation of various departments through video link from Dubai. Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal lauded the efforts of PBIT with regard to attending the Dubai Expo. “Punjab Ease” has been formally launched, he said. At the same time, seminars and public debates were conducted by various departments to highlight investment-related opportunities.
LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has directed the officers concerned to ensure payment to...
LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has stated that the country’s secular parties are bent upon damaging its...
LAHORE: Punjab University Institute of Applied Psychology celebrated Iqbal Day as a tribute to the services of Allama...
LAHORE: Oxfam in Pakistan, in collaboration with Punjab Women Protection Authority and Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi ,...
LAHORE: Scholars and journalists conducted sessions on the theme “Legal Structure for Free Expression: Theory and...
LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority has completed almost 75% of the restoration and conservation work of...