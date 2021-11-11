Basharat orders dues payment to martyred cops’ families

LAHORE: Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Raja Basharat has directed the officers concerned to ensure payment to the affected families of martyred police employees by completing all the steps within a month.

It is a matter of great concern that the families of some martyred police employees could not get their dues even after six months, said the minister while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Shuhda Package at Civil Secretariat. The committee approved Martyrs Package No II for five martyred employees of the Police Department. The martyred employees are: Head Constable Muhammad Imtiaz and constables Jalil Haider, Muhammad Qaiser, Imtiaz Ahmed and Muhammad Waqas Azeem. The inspector general of police Punjab, additional chief secretary home and other officers were also present.

CCPO: CCPO Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed paid a surprise visit to Kahna police station on Wednesday. He checked lockup, record registers and barracks and told the police station staff about his priorities. He said that the constable was the real strength of the police department and officers should meet their subordinates on daily basis, spend time with them and solve their problems. CCPO Lahore said that immediate solution of the problems of the complainants and timely delivery of justice was his top priority. He warned that organised crime and its backing would not be tolerated under any circumstances.