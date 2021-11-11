Session on free expression

LAHORE: Scholars and journalists conducted sessions on the theme “Legal Structure for Free Expression: Theory and Practice” on the second day of the three-day training workshop on “Journalism for Peace, Counter Violent Extremism among Youth, and International Reporting” on Wednesday at the Forman Christian College (a chartered university).

Dr Christopher from Galloway Massey University, New Zealand, spoke about conflict and misinformation. Dr Elisabeth Eide, professor of journalism studies at OsloMet discussed climate crisis and authoritarianism in her session. Punjab Chief Information Commissioner Mehboob Qadir Shah informed the participants about the right to information in his session. Ikram Barkat, regional general manager, Pemra, Lahore, spoke about the role of Pemra and freedom of expression as defined in the Pakistani Constitution. The scholarly perspective on the theme was given by Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak from University of Peshawar and Dr Altaf Ullah Khan from FCC. Dr Nasir Jamal Khattak discussed the prospects and perils for journalism through the lens of peace, freedom and truth. Dr Altaf Ullah Khan emphasised on the need to empower youth through critical spaces.

Journalists’ perspective was given by two broadcast journalists, Ahmed Waleed and Awais Hameed. Ahmed Waleed talked about the challenges and responsibilities of practicing journalism under the controlled regimes. Awais Hameed discussed how media is utilised by stakeholders and power centres to influence public opinion.