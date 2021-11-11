Restoration of Deewan-e-Khaas to be completed by December

LAHORE: Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed almost 75% of the restoration and conservation work of Deewan-e-Khaas, Lal Burj and Kala Burj inside Shah Jahan’s Quadrangle at Lahore Fort.

Officials said the cost of this project was Rs32 million whereas the project would be completed in December 2021. They said the conservation and restoration works being carried out included the replacement of brackets and broken marble slabs. Marble of the same physical and chemical properties has been brought for the monument, they said, adding each and every material being used in restoration had been tested by laboratories before use to compare and match with the previously used material. Brackets have been made by skilled labour and marble slabs have also been partially repaired where they were required and rest of them were strengthened and consolidated, they concluded.