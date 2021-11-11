LDA officers directed to timely dispose of applications

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority Director General Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed the directors of different wings of the authority to disposal of applications of the citizens in a timely manner.

Chairing a meeting held on Wednesday to review the status of pending applications in LDA, Ahmed Aziz Tarar said that all officers should treat the citizens with a smile. He directed them to ensure visits to the schemes in their areas so that they should be fully aware of the ground situation. The LDA DG warned the officers against raising unnecessary objections to the cases, otherwise, departmental action would be taken against them. He said every director was responsible for the performance of their respective directorate and daily target should be completed and pending applications should be disposed of.

He said the officers and other employees should work according to the rules and use all resources to provide relief to the citizens. He said effective action should be taken against land grabbing, encroachments, illegal constructions and illegal housing schemes in the City and at the same time special attention should be paid to the maintenance and repair of roads. He concluded that all directors should go in field to check illegal constructions and encroachments.

Illegal constructions stopped: Town Planning Wing of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has stopped several illegal constructions going on in City areas here Wednesday. Taking notice of the story published in The News on Tuesday last, teams of TP Wing visited the ongoing constructions and stopped them from making any further constructions. The teams also directed the builders/owners to appear before the directors concerned with all their documents; otherwise, strict action will be taken against those who didn’t have approvals from the LDA.