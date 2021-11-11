Sarwar ensures security to foreign investors

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Wednesday said that the government was ensuring the provision of all facilities, including security to foreign investors in Pakistan. Pakistan is a peaceful country and there are investment opportunities in many sectors, he added.

The governor was talking to Ambassador of Argentina to Pakistan, Leopoldo Francisco Sahores, who called on him here at Governor’s House. Bilateral Relations, cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industrial sectors were discussed during the meeting.

The ambassador appreciated Pakistan's role in establishing peace in the region and eradicating terrorism. Former MNA, Onaza Ehsan, Salman Waris and Mian Ali Moin were also present during the meeting held at Governor’s House.

During the meeting, Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina spanned over 70 years, which is a sign of mutual trust, respect and cooperation. He said that the role of institutional mechanisms was crucial in strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Argentina, adding that there was a joint commission to promote trade between the two countries. Ch Sarwar said that a joint business council had also been set up between the two countries to enhance business-to-business interaction. He said that political consultations were held regularly between the two countries. He said that the presence of Pakistan-Argentina friendship groups in the Pakistani parliament was a sign of strengthening the bilateral parliamentary relations, adding that the relations between the two countries had become stronger than since when Prime Minister Imran Khan had come to power. The ambassador praised the steps taken by Pakistan for peace in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan's sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and the establishment of peace were certainly commendable. He said that the government of Argentina was working closely with Pakistan in the field of agriculture, pharmaceuticals, information technology and industry.