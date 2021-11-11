PAPA chairman holds office despite expiry of term

LAHORE:Even after expiry of non-extendable one-year term the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority (PAPA) chairman is continuing working as chairman of the authority, The News has learnt.

As per the Section 8 of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Act 2019, the chairman shall be elected from amongst the non-official members of the governing body for a non-extendable term of one year. It further said that the chairman shall perform such functions as may be entrusted to him by the governing body from time to time.

The PAPA present chairman, Dr Shakeel Khan, was appointed as chairman in September 2020 after expiry of one-year term of former Chairman Maj-Gen (retd) Ahmad Nawaz Mela.

The tenure of Dr Shakeel Khan as chairman of PAPA legally ended in September 2021, sources said adding the present chairman, however, glued to the seat instead of quitting the job as per the PAPA Act 2019. Sources claimed that the chairman was using official resources, office and vehicle, without any legal cover. Sources said the chairman of the authority was selected from non-official members of the governing body of PAPA. Section 5 of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Act 2019 explains the constitution of governing body of the authority. As per the Act, the management and administration of the affairs of the Authority shall vest in the governing body which shall consist of 11 members, including chairman and the members shall be appointed in the manner as may be prescribed and until so prescribed as may be determined by the government.

The Act further said that the patron-in-chief (Punjab hovernor) may provide strategic guidance to the Authority and he may from time to time review the performance of the Authority to achieve the purposes of the Act. The governing body has five ex-officio members, including principal secretary to governor of the Punjab, secretary to the government, Planning and Development Department, secretary to the government, Finance Department, secretary to the government, Housing, Urban Development and Public Health Engineering Department and secretary to the government, Local Government and Community Development Department.

According to the Act, other than the completion of the tenure, the government may, if it considers expedient to do so, remove any non-official member of the Authority without assigning any reason. The Act states that the member, other than an ex-officio member, shall cease to hold office if he absents himself from three consecutive meetings of the governing body or from all the meetings of the governing body for a continuous period of three months, whichever is longer.

The Act on the removal of chairman or a member of the governing body states that notwithstanding anything contained in Section 5, the government shall remove the chairman or an appointed member from office if he (a) in the opinion of government, fails to discharge his duties or becomes incapable of discharging his duties under the Act, (b) has become insolvent, (c) has been convicted of an offence involving moral turpitude and (d) has knowingly acquired or continued to hold without the permission in writing of the government or the patron in chief directly or indirectly or through a partner, any share or interest in any contract or employment with or on behalf of Authority, in any land or property which in his knowledge, is likely to be beneficial for him as a result of operation of the Authority.

Sources in PAPA claimed that the present chairman, Dr Shakeel Khan, was only supposed to conduct meetings and do inaugurations but he was taking decisions on various projects as the chairman of PAPA.

Sources said these decisions, in future, may be challenged as illegal because presently the chairman as per the Act has completed his non-extendable term. During the tenure of ex-Chairman Ahmed Nawaz Mela, PAPA completed several tasks without even having regular staff. Ahmed Nawaz Mela used the office and staff of Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa), Lahore while the new chairman got a new office and staff in the posh area of Gulberg.

Sources in PAPA said that the tasks completed during the tenure of the ex-chairman included preparation and approval of feasibility study of PAPA projects, preparation and approval of business plan, preparation and submission of PC-I, approval of PC-I, selection of consultants for project implementation and prequalification of contractors.

When contacted, Dr Shakeel Khan said the departments concerned have already processed his case of re-appointment as chairman of PAPA and the case was sent for approval from the Cabinet. He said so far the case was pending in the cabinet but whenever it would be approved, it would be from the next date of his last tenure.

Over a question about legality of the decisions he was taking as the chairman, Dr Shakeel Khan said that he was not taking any administrative decisions or giving approvals to the projects. He said this was the job of the PAPA CEO.

Answering to a question about using perks and privileges from PAPA, Dr Shakeel Khan said that he was working as the PAPA chairman without taking any salary. “I wanted to pay back the country and that is why I am not getting any salary from PAPA,” he said. Over another question, he admitted that he was using official vehicle but said he used official vehicle only for coming to office and going back home.

Replying to another question whether the patron-in-chief or chief minister have issued any preliminary extension notification for him for keeping the slot till the case is processed, Dr Shakeel said that no such notification was issued. He said he was keeping the post because he thought it was not appropriate to leave such an important post unattended because major projects were underway.