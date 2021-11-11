Breathing issues worsen as smog layer thickens

LAHORE: The layer of smog thickened in the City on Wednesday as the Air Quality Index reached 348 (US AQI), which came under the category of hazardous.

Citizens faced severe problems in breathing in various localities especially where the AQI level was high due to the ongoing construction of LDA’s three mega projects. The areas of Sheranwala Gate were among the most affected localities where a flyover is under construction. The second locality was around Gulab Devi Hospital on Ferozpur Road where an underpass is under construction while the third site was Shahkam Road where a flyover is under construction. The residents living in the localities near the ongoing three projects said it was hard to breath due to smog caused due to dust and air pollution.

Meanwhile, Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most areas of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while cold during night. Wednesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where the mercury dropped to -06°C while in Lahore, it was 14.2°C and highest was 30°C. Meanwhile, Punjab University Professor of Geography and eminent analyst Prof Dr Munawar Sabir has said that he was going to experiment artificial rain at Khanaspur Campus, which would ultimately help to cope with smog issue in Lahore. In a press statement, he said that arrangements had been made to perform the test within one kilometer area at Khanaspur, which would cost around Rs200,000.

In the next phase, he said, the artificial rain experiment would be performed in Lahore. He said that after a successful trial of the artificial rain, Pakistan would be listed among the 50 countries who have successfully experimented artificial rain in different regions.