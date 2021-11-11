EU readies sanctions on Belarus over ‘human trafficking’

Brussels: EU ambassadors on Wednesday agreed to broaden sanctions against Belarus to target the regime for sending thousands of migrants to the bloc’s border, diplomats said. The legal move paves the way for foreign ministers from the 27-nation group meeting next Monday to approve a raft of new individuals and companies to add to the blacklist. EU member state Poland on Wednesday lashed out at Minsk for "state terrorism" as fears grew for more than 2,000 migrants trapped on its border with Belarus.