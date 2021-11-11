Climate talks Johnson says ‘no excuse’ for failure

Glasgow: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday countries have "no excuse" for failure at COP26 climate talks after observers said a draft summit text failed to promise the emissions cuts needed to avoid disastrous heating.

Negotiators are in Glasgow to work out how to keep the Paris Agreement goals of limiting warming to 1.5-2C within reach even as countries across the world are battered by ever-fiercer floods, droughts and storms linked to rising temperatures.

"There’s really no excuse because we know what is at stake here," Johnson told reporters. He said it was "very frustrating" to see signatories to the landmark 2015 accord "edging towards default now that vulnerable nations and future generations are demanding payment here and now".

On the prospects of a deal with the summit to end Friday, Johnson said: "If we’re going to get there, we need a determined push to get us over the line." Wednesday saw the release of draft text "decisions", which were the first real indication of where nations are 10 days into deeply technical discussions.

It came after United Nations data showed promises made so far left the world far off track to limit heating to 1.5C: they instead put Earth on course to warm 2.7C this century. The text, which is liable to change during ministerial debates, called for nations to "revisit and strengthen" their decarbonisation plans by next year, instead of 2025 as previously agreed.