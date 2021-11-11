 
Tunisian city on strike

By AFP
November 11, 2021
Aguereb, Tunisie: A Tunisian city held a general strike on Wednesday, after a protester died of tear gas inhalation during angry demonstrations over the reopening of a rubbish dump. Abderrazek Lacheheb, 35, died early Tuesday in Aguereb, in the Sfax region on the central coast, after security forces used tear gas to disperse protesters.