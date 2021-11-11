 
close
Thursday November 11, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Ex-Panama president acquitted

By AFP
November 11, 2021
Ex-Panama president acquitted

Panama City: Panama’s ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was acquitted on Wednesday in a trial for alleged espionage against opponents of his government when he was in power between 2009 and 2014. It is the second time the former Panamanian leader has been acquitted on such charges.