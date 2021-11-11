 
Thursday November 11, 2021
Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

By AFP
November 11, 2021
Kuwait City: Kuwait is to limit the number of visas it issues for Lebanese nationals as a diplomatic row festers between Beirut and Gulf states, a security source in the emirate said on Wednesday.