Covid booster demand surges after Macron’s speech; Covid cases spike in Greece, hospitals buckle

Athens: Greece is experiencing a fourth wave of Covid, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warned on Wednesday, as daily infections hit their highest since the pandemic began, with hospitals starting to buckle under the pressure of rising infections.

The country notched up a record 8,613 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, the National Organisation of Public Health said, after cases more than doubled in less than a fortnight. Forty-six people died of the disease on Tuesday, after 65 a day earlier.

"We are facing a fourth wave," which "mainly concerns the unvaccinated," Mitsotakis said Tuesday evening after talks with his visiting Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. He said the government was "focused on increasing vaccination numbers" and "taking measures without resorting to a lockdown".

The north of the country, where inoculation rates are lower than in other regions, has been the worst hit in recent days. In the second city of Thessaloniki, management at a key hospital fighting Covid said it was overwhelmed with patients.

Nikos Kapravelos, head of the emergency department at the Papanikolaou Hospital, at the weekend warned against a new spike similar to during the second wave in November last year.

Health authorities on Friday made Covid passes mandatory for open-air restaurants and cafes, as well as indoor public spaces. Face masks are still mandatory indoors and at large outdoor gatherings.

However, in several regions, the measures are not being respected, especially in some Orthodox churches where images in the media have shown maskless worshippers kissing icons and not observing social distancing.

Father Timotheos, spokesman for the Holy Synod of the Church of Greece, on Monday claimed on Mega TV that "sacred icons do not transmit the virus or disease". Senior health ministry official Marios Themistokleous on Monday warned cases were on the rise in Greece, even if 61.2 percent of the population had received two vaccination jabs.

He said appointments for a first dose of the Covid vaccine had increased sharply in recent days.Meanwhile, demand for Covid booster jabs jumped in France after President Emmanuel Macron said a top-up dose would be necessary for people to retain their vaccine passes, the country’s main appointment booking site said Wednesday.

"The Macron effect" prompted 149,000 requests for shots, most during and immediately after the president’s televised address on Tuesday evening, in which he warned that coronavirus cases were again on the rise, Doctolib said.

Anticipation of the tougher rules had already sparked 96,000 bookings on Monday, compared with an average of 50,000 a day in recent weeks. Macron announced that from December 15 people over 65 would require a booster shot if they want to continue using their vaccine passes to gain entry to bars, restaurants, cinemas and other public venues.

He added that from age 50 up, people would be allowed to request an additional vaccine dose, without it being mandatory for the Covid passes of 50-64-year-olds. France has one of the strictest vaccination regimes in Europe, with the passes required to take intercity trains, visit museums and go to gyms, among other amenities.

That has pushed France’s overall vaccination rate to 75 percent, a level relatively unchanged in recent weeks. Doctolib said only 20,000 of the Tuesday bookings were for first-time vaccinations.

In his speech Macron urged the roughly six million people in France yet to get even a first jab to do so: "This is an appeal for responsibility -- get vaccinated," he said. He also said face masks will again be mandatory for all schoolchildren in a bid to avoid a new wave of cases.

The government is also currently weighing making vaccines available to children under 12. In a related development, four lions at a Singapore wildlife park have tested positive for the coronavirus after coming into contact with infected zookeepers, and have symptoms including coughing and sneezing, officials said Wednesday.

The endangered Asiatic lions started displaying signs of illness at the weekend, prompting officials to order coronavirus tests. The infected big cats along with five others at the Night Safari park have been placed in isolation in their den, the government’s animal and veterinary service said.

"All the lions remain bright, alert and active," said Sonja Luz, from Mandai Wildlife Group, which operates the park. "We expect that the lions will make a full recovery with minor supportive treatment."

Three zookeepers from the Night Safari are confirmed to have been infected. The park is an open-air zoo home to hundreds of animals, which welcomes visitors at night. Meantime, the developer of Russia’s coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V has said Moscow should make jabs mandatory as inoculation rates remain low despite record deaths and campaigning by authorities. His call came as Russia reported a record 1,239 Covid deaths in a single day on Wednesday.

As last reports came in, the United States immunized around 900,000 children aged five-to-11 against Covid in the first week the Pfizer vaccine was authorized for them, a White House official said Wednesday.

Roughly 700,000 more have made appointments at pharmacies, White House Covid coordinator Jeff Zients told reporters. "The programme is just getting up to full strength," he said, adding most of the shots were given in the last couple of days alone.