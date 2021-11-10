 
close
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two siblings faint owing to gas leakage in fertiliser company

November 10, 2021

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Two brothers fainted when asmmonia gas leaked during shutdown in a local fertilizer company situated on National Highway. The Deputy Commissioner (DC) constituted a five-member inquiry committee and sought a report in two days. 17-year-old Obaid Raza and his 14-year-old brother Obaid Anas of Ittefaq Town fainted.