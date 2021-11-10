Karo-Kari claims another life

SUKKUR: A married woman Mst. Kounj was killed by her husband in village Moosani near Tando Masti Police Station, Khairpur. According to police, Jinsar Ujjan killed his wife with an axe in a Khairpur village, accusing her of being a ‘Kari’ on Tuesday. Ujjan was arrested along with the weapon and a murder FIR was registered against him, the police said.