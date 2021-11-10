Two killed in Shikarpur, Tando Muhammad Khan

SUKKUR: A clerk in the Health Department was gunned down in Shikarpur while a decomposed body was recovered from Tando Muhammad Khan.

Unidentified motorcyclists attacked Hussain Bakhsh Mahar, who worked as a clerk in Civil Hospital, Shikarpur, when he was returning home from work, killing him instantly. The firing also left a pedestrian Allah Ditto Soomro injured. The Shikarpur Police termed the incident a fallout between two groups of Jatoi tribe over possession of a plot.

The decomposed body of Muhammed Bakhash Jijho was recovered from a sugarcane field near Ali Hyder Shah village of Tando Muhammed Khan. Jijo, according to police, had gone missing on Monday and was found murdered on Tuesday. Police were investigating to trace the killers and reason for the murder.