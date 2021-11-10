Nazim Jokhio: Widow seeks justice for murdered husband

SUKKUR: Shireen Jokhio, widow of Nazim Jokhio, has said that some people were defaming her by collecting money on her behalf by creating fake IDs and accounts.
Strongly rejecting the move by self serving people, Shireen Jokhio said she does not need any financial help and all she seeks was justice for her murdered husband.
Nazim Jokio was tortured to death almost a week ago allegedly by PPP MNA Jam Abdul, his younger brother MPA Jam Owais Karim and his workers for recording the hunting of protected bird Houbara Bustard with Arab guests.
Shireen Jokhio said some people have created different accounts and IDs in her name to collect money on her behalf. Disavowing them, Jokhio’s widow asked the people of the province and those of the country to help her get justice for her husband brutally murdered by PPP MNA Jam Abdul, his younger brother MPA Jam Owais Karim and 10 others.
