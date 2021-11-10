PUC welcomes govt-TTP talks

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Ulema Council (PUC) welcomed the dialogues process between Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the government of Pakistan and said that leadership of the Pakistan Ulema Council fully supports talks in the light of Pakistan's constitution.

“Dialogues process will be endorsed following the confidence of leadership of Pakistan Army, martyrs' heirs and security institutions of the country,” said, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council, Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Ashrafi.

PUC Chairman and office bearers on Tuesday welcomed the negotiations between the government and TTP, saying that all issues could be settled through dialogues instead of violence. Ashrafi said that the nation and Pakistan Army have jointly defeated the menace of terrorism and extremism, adding that due to the changing scenario in Afghanistan, the leadership of Pakistan, Afghanistan and other countries in the region would have to take joint steps for peace in the region. “The enemies of Pakistan and Afghanistan are conspiring to use the international terrorist organizations for instability in the region,” said the PUC leadership.

Lauding clerics and Ulemas-Mashaykh’s role against extremism and terrorism, Ashrafi said: “More than 8000 Ulemas-Mashaykh, personnel of security institutions, police, Pakistan Army, law enforcement agencies, Masjid-o-Madaris and Imam Bargas have been martyred in the country.

Today peace in Pakistan is due to the sacrifices of all these martyrdoms. Therefore, while supporting the negotiations with the TTP, we believe that government will take into confidence the political and religious leadership, heirs of martyrs, Pakistan forces and the leadership of security institutions of the country.”