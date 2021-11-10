Minister inaugurates new vaccination centre

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid inaugurated a new vaccination centre as part of the Reach Every Door (RED) campaign with Minister for Special Education Ch Ikhaque at Special Education Department, Garden Town, here on Tuesday.
Children from different institutions of the Special Education Department presented beautiful performances. They also displayed stalls of painting, handicraft, mehndi and face painting. Both the ministers reviewed arrangements and pace of vaccination at the centre.
In her address, the Health Minister said, “I am greatly delighted to see such rich performances by these children and thankful to the Minister Special Education Dept for creating this opportunity to interact with them. More than 37,000 children are getting education in the schools of the School Education Department. More than 70% of these children are above 12 years of age. This week, all special children of 12 years of age shall be vaccinated. I admire the parents and teachers of these children.
