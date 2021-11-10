Robust family planning drive in Punjab soon: Yasmin

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said a robust family planning campaign would be launched in 10 districts of Punjab.
She stated this during a meeting with a World Bank delegation at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Tuesday.
World Bank Practice Manager Gail Richarson, Senior Health Specialist Manobthari, Senior Health Specialist Alkiya Kashif, economist Jahanzeb and Operations officer Shiza Khan were also present.
The health minister discussed with the World Bank team the measures to improve mother and child health indicators in Punjab.
The delegates appreciated the strategy of developing new mother and child hospitals by the Punjab government as well as Punjab’s overall performance during the corona pandemic. World Bank Practice Manager Gail Richarson said they would support the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Population Welfare Department to make the family planning initiative a success. He said the World Bank was fully supporting the government.
The health minister said new mother and child hospitals were being developed according to the vision of Prime Minister. “We appreciate the efforts and support of the World Bank for improvement in mother and child health indicators,” she said.
The “Reach Every Door” vaccination campaign is currently underway across Punjab. The Health Department is working on a proper strategy on family planning under which religious leaders have been taken on board as well. “We have discussed the latest progress with experts, including those at the National Defence University,” she stated.
From Dec 31 onwards, the Universal Insurance Programme is being scaled up for all 29.3 million families of Punjab. Around 60 percent of reported cases in Punjab hospitals are about mothers and children, the minister said.
“Based on some good practices in Iran, we have started work on Sehat Ghar project in Punjab. Directions have been issued to officials to ensure birth registration of each and every child in public and private hospitals,” she said.
