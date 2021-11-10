Two guards of metro bus station held in minor girl’s murder

ISLAMABAD: Two guards of metro bus station were arrested in the matter of recovery of body of a minor girl from washroom of dysfunctional Metro Station in Sector G-11, Islamabad.Police have registered murder case against them.

It has been said in the text of the FIR that unknown persons strangled the minor girl to death. Two guards of metro station have been arrested and are being investigated. The murder case of 11-year old girl was registered in Ramna Police Station on the report of ASI Ramna police.

Sources said that according to autopsy report, conducted by PIMS Hospital, the death occurred due to suffocation. The report also reveals that the girl was subjected to molestation too. Marks of injuries have also been found on the body of the girl. PIMS Hospital has decided to get forensic test of the body of the girl.

The guards, who were arrested, have said in their statement that they reached the site after hearing the barking of the dogs. Washroom was locked but the washroom from where the body was recovered was not locked.