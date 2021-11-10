Mandviwalla demands committee’s formation to probe NAB recovery claims

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party demands on Tuesday formation of a committee to probe National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovery claims.

“A letter has also been written to the chairman finance committee to form a sub-committee as well, as I haven’t seen such a big scandal throughout my political career,” said former deputy chairman Senate and secretary finance PPP Salim Mandviwalla at a press conference, along with Information Secretary PPP Parliamentarians Shazia Marri on Tuesday.

Mandviwalla said the NAB chairman was being blackmailed by the federal government and he was compelled to work according to the will and wishes of the government. He said it was informed in the finance committee that the government had not yet received any recovered money from NAB.

He demanded the government form an enquiry committee to probe the issue of Rs815 billion. Shazia Marri said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had asked the government take the National Assembly into confidence on sensitive issues of the National Security while the government's unilateral decisions had no significance. She said the People's Party had already rejected such decisions of the federal government. Shazia said the PPP strongly condemned the ruling party treatment of the media in the Parliament House.