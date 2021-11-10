Iqbal advocated investing in youth

LAHORE: Allama Iqbal always stressed upon investing in the youth of the nation, to get on the path of success, but sadly, this generation could never learn from the great poet philosopher about Iqbal, said Iqbal Salahuddin, the grandson of Iqbal.

One of the greatest Urdu and Persian language poets, whose cultural and political ideals conceptualised a separate country for Muslims of South Asia, Iqbal passed away in 1939, when his youngest daughter Munira (sister of late Justice Javed Iqbal) was just seven-year-old. Speaking to Anadolu Agency, her son Iqbal Salahuddin said the young generation needs to learn the philosophy of Iqbal to get inspiration and motivation in this age. “My mother has always told us how Allama always stressed upon investing in the youth of the nation, to get on the path of success. The government has to step up and propose a plan to include more about Iqbal in the syllabus,” he said.

In one of his translated poems for the youth Open Secrets, Iqbal wrote this:

“A nation whose youth are endowed

With self as strong and hard as steel

No need of piercing swords in war

Such people brave can ever feel.”

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, in an ethnic Kashmiri Muslim family, Iqbal is also referred as Poet of the East, due to his revolutionary poems against colonial expansion. He was a devotee of the great Turkish scholar Maulana Jalal Uddin Rumi. Iqbal narrates himself as Mureed-e-Hindi (devotee from India) and Maulana as Pir-e-Rumi (saint from Rome).

The family of Allama Iqbal possesses a prized letter written by Iqbal to his friend Maharaja Kishan Prasad when he was writing Asrar-e-Khudi (The Secrets of the Self) — published in Persian, in 1915 and his first philosophical poetry book. The letter contains a lot of secret conversations that happened between Allama Iqbal and Maulana Rumi in his imagination. “He (Iqbal) had requested his friend Prasad to burn a specific part of the letter because he wanted to keep his imaginative conversations with Maulana secret. But he (Prasad) didn’t burn it and it is on record. “Iqbal has also mentioned where he saw Rumi in his dream and got the guidance for writing Masnavi,” said Salahuddin.

Masnavi is a kind of poem written in rhyming couplets, or more specifically a poem based on independent, internally rhyming lines.