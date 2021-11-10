Fazl, Shehbaz to attend anti-govt rally in Karachi on 13th: Miftah

KARACHI: As a part of the PDM’s nationwide protest against inflation, economic stagnation, and anti-people policies of the government, the alliance’s head Maulana Fazlur Rehman and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif along with PDM’s other central leaders will attend the anti-government rally in Karachi’s Regal Chowk Saturday (Nov 13).
PML-N Sindh secretary general and former finance minister Miftah Ismail disclosed this in a press conference at the Muslim League House in Karachi Tuesday. The party’s Sindh leaders Kh Tariq Nazir, Nasiruddin Mehmood and other leaders were also present on the
occasion.
Holding Prime Minister Imran Khan responsible for “inflation” and “unprecedented price-hike”, Miftah said today the country has a debt of Rs40,000 billion. He said Pakistan has become “the third most expensive country in the world” and Karachi the “most expensive city in Asia”.
The PML-N leader said the PTI government is buying the most expensive LNG in the world. “LNG bought by the PTI government was three times costlier than that bought by the PML-N government and it caused $65 million loss in just one cargo”. He said electricity is expensive and gas prices are out of control.
Instead of stopping the inflation and price-hike, the PTI ministers are spending their time and resources on curbing the news of inflation, he added. “By dreaming of one Pakistan, the PTI has made two separate Pakistan wherein each country, the poor are becoming poorer and the rich are getting richer,” he further added.
He said economic policy and the budget deficit is the main cause of inflation. Government should inform the nation about the negotiations with the IMF. “The ministers who are eying on my earnings should inform the nation about their earnings,” Miftah said. If the arrests of our leaders reduce inflation, so we are here”.
The former federal finance minister said the government has been reducing the value of the rupee. “The country which was self-sufficient in goods has been pushed back today. These are the rulers who have reduced taxes on vehicles and increased duties on bicycles”. He said the PML-N was working positively in tax collection but today the country’s economy has been deteriorating due to poor tax collection policy of the present government.
