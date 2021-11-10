Ensure strict enforcement of anti-dengue plan: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday directed to ensure strict compliance of the dengue surveillance plan, adding that every possible resources should be utilized for this purpose.

While issuing directions to the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid and the provincial administration from Saudi Arabia, the Chief Minister directed the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to personally supervise the anti-dengue drive and added that officials concerned should ensure their availability in the field to speed up the efforts, says a news release.

He said that clinical management should be fully focused to treat patients and they should be provided with every facility in the hospitals for ensuring the best treatment. He said that anti-dengue SOPs devised in the light of World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines, should be implemented and effective steps be continued to deal with this disease, adding that negative dengue effects should be minimized.

Usman Buzdar said: “I am saddened over the loss of precious human lives” and the line departments should fully strive to implement the anti-dengue plan for ensuring the health and safety of citizens".

He emphasized that desired results would have to be achieved through collective efforts against the dengue disease. "The officials of best performing districts would be appreciated as there was no room for any negligence and departmental action would be taken in case of poor performance", he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday extended congratulations to cricket team captain Babar Azam and other players including M Rizwan for setting various world records in the T20 World Cup.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the national team had brought home laurels with its performance, adding that the team would also achieve success against Australia in the semifinal.

He said that M Rizwan, who had scored the most runs in the calendar year, was a valuable asset to the cricket team, adding that Shoaib Malik had proved that ''old is gold'' by scoring a half-century off 18 balls against Scotland.

Usman Buzdar said that Asif Ali had emerged as a new hope for the cricket team, asserting that Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf had sent the batsmen of the opposing teams back to the pavilion with their excellent bowling. “The performance of national players has been excellent and the Pakistani team will certainly achieve success in the match against Australia in the semifinal,” he added.