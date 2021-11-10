Unprecedented price hike echoes in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: The opposition parties in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly on Tuesday came down hard on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government for the unprecedented price hike, poor governance and flopped economic policy in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Speaking on his adjournment motion, opposition leader in KP Assembly Akram Khan Durrani said that almost all political parties, traders, transporters, lawyers and common people were in protest against the skyrocketing prices of edible commodities, petroleum products, medicines, gas and utility bills but the rulers had turned a deaf ear to these issues.

“The poor people are committing suicides and dying of starvation but Kaptaan Sahib (Prime Minister Imran Khan) says that the government is moving in the right direction,” he lamented.

The opposition leader deplored that poor people could not afford to buy sugar, ghee, wheat flour and other edible items. He said that the frequent increase in petroleum products had adversely affected the middle-class citizens and salaried people in the country.

“The country is being run by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while the government has failed to control the high inflation and price hike in the country”, he said. Akram Khan Durrani added that the PTI government had no reason to blame the previous governments for the present state of affairs as the PTI had been in power for the last eight years in KP and for three years at the Centre.

The Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary party leader and former provincial senior minister Inayatullah said that the prime minister had announced a relief package for the people while at the same time telling the nation that they must be ready for further increase in the petroleum products and the next day the government increased rates of petrol and diesel.

He said the unprecedented price hike was a stigma for the rulers and the nation would never forgive them if they did not revise its economic policy. The JI lawmaker said the middle-class is perishing under such circumstances as people could not afford to pay the high utility bills, fees and other items of daily use.

Inayatullah added that prices of essential items and life-saving medicines had been increased manifold for the last one and half years in the country. He warned that the situation could not be controlled by police and security forces if the common people turned to the streets in protest.

The parliamentary party leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Ikhtiyar Wali Khan said the popular political leadership was being humiliated and defamed on cooked-up charges under a preplanned conspiracy while the rulers had become puppets in the hands of IMF and other international institutions.

He said unemployment and joblessness were on the rise due to poor economic policy while the salaried class could not afford to buy even essential items. Opposition MPAs Humaira Khatoon and Naeema Kishwar said that the so-called shelter homes, lungarkhana and Ihsaas programme could not eradicate poverty, adding the government should generate employment opportunities for educated and skilled persons.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly also passed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Property (Removal of encroachment) Amendment Bill 2021 to take legal steps against encroachers and those who had illegally occupied public properties in the province. The session was adjourned till Friday after the opposition pointed out the lack of quorum in the House.