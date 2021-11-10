Thousands protest murder of rights activist in Malakand

BATKHELA: The relatives accompanied by thousands of local residents and social activists took to the streets to protest the murder of a rights activist in Sakhakot area in Dargai tehsil in Malakand district on Tuesday.

Mohammad Zada, a young man who had been raising voice against drug peddling, car-lifting and other crimes, was targeted by unidentified persons near his house in Sakhakot. The riled protesters placed the body on Sakhakot-Peshawar road and blocked it for all kinds of vehicular traffic.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on both sides of the road due to the blockade, causing great hardships to the motorists. The body remained placed on the road for almost six hours but later the route reopened for traffic following successful talks between the protesters’ leaders and the negotiating committee.

The protesters’ leaders said that a major operation should be launched against drug peddling, car-lifting and other crimes under army supervision. The speakers alleged that local officials and influential families in the area were backing drug pushers, auto-thieves and other criminals.

They demanded the government to arrest the killers of Mohammad Zada forthwith, declare him a national hero and announce a national award for the slain rights activist. They also demanded that the deceased's burial should be performed with state honours. The family had not yet registered a case against the accused but the Levies officials have launched investigation into the murder case.

Meanwhile, the Awami National Party (ANP) has condemned the murder of Mohammad Zada and Umar Hayat and demanded judicial inquiry into the cases. In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz, the headquarters of nationalist party in Peshawar, ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan condemned the killing of two rights activists in Dargai in Malakand.

He said that the government had failed to take action against mafias and ensure protection to the law-abiding people. Aimal Wali said that cases of target killing, extortion, kidnapping for ransom and other crimes but the rulers had become silent spectators. He said that ANP was with victim families and raised their voices at every forum for their rights.