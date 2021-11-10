‘200,000 passengers travel by BRT daily’

PESHAWAR: The TransPeshawar on Tuesday claimed that over 200,000 passengers used the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) for commuting on a daily basis.

TransPeshawar Spokesperson Muhammad Umair Khan said that more feeder routes would be made operation to meet the public demand and help reduce traffic on the roads in Peshawar. He said that with operation on the new routes the number of commuters would further increase.

He said that BRT had solved the public transportation issue in the provincial capital and made commuting convenient for the public besides changing the travel pattern of the public. Citizens prefer using BRT instead of their own private vehicle, he added.

The BRT Peshawar is currently operating with a fleet of 158 buses plying nine routes, which are planned and executed in accordance with the need of the public. The Express route is the most popular route of BRT Peshawar accommodating thousands of passengers.

TransPeshawar claimed that the main reason for the increase in the number of passengers was due to the service maintained by the company and opening of educational institutions, offices and markets.

However, the traffic jams in most parts of the provincial capital show that the traffic issue in Peshawar could not be solved in the near future. The traffic mess on University Road and Kohat Road manifests that the problem would exacerbate with the passage of time.

The lack of civic sense and proper traffic management plan are also the reason for the traffic mess on the road. Most of the traders with businesses in commercial centres on these major roads park their vehicles on the roadsides blocking a major portion of the road to traffic.