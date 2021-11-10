TLP resumes political activities

LAHORE: The newly-restored Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) resumed political activities on Tuesday when its leadership and a large number of slogan-chanting activists visited the mausoleum of Allama Iqbal to mark his birth anniversary.

Led by Vice President and Member TLP Central Shoora Sarwar Hussain Shah Saifi and other leaders, the workers were raising slogans of Labbaik Ya Rasoolallah and demanding release of TLP Chief Saad Hussain Rizvi. Talking to the media, the leaders recalled the memories of the late TLP founder Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi who was a great admirer of Allama Iqbal because the late poet was an ardent lover of the holy prophet (SAW).

The TLP leaders said Khadim Rizvi used to visit the shrine of Allama Iqbal regularly on his birth anniversary and paid glowing tributes to him. They said the foundation of Pakistan is the Two-Nation Theory which was presented by Allama Iqbal. Saifi said Allama Iqbal was a devotee of the prophet (SAW).

The members of the TLP Central Shoora, in their joint message on the occasion, said Allama Iqbal in his poetry called Muslims as Shaheen and expressed his desire that Muslim youths should just love the holy prophet (SAW). Khadim Hussain Rizvi fulfilled the wish of Allama Iqbal and lit the candle of love of Mustafa (SAW) among the youth. The British government offered to appoint Allama Iqbal as its viceroy in South Africa but the rules of job would require that his wife could not be allowed to observe face veil (Purdah). Allama refused the offer, saying: “How will I appear before the holy prophet (SAW) on the Day of Judgment when I have sacrificed the love and Sunnah of the prophet (SAW) for the sake of a worldly position.”

The Shoora members’ statement recalled the words of Allama Iqbal at the funeral of Ghazi Ilm Din Shaheed that “today the son of a carpenter beat every believer”.