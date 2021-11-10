US worried over increase of Daesh attacks in Afghanistan

BRUSSELS: The United States is worried about an uptick in attacks by Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan and remains deeply concerned about al Qaeda’s ongoing presence there, U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan Tom West said.

West spoke to reporters by telephone from Brussels, where he briefed NATO allies on US talks with the Taliban and held consultations on a “roadmap” toward recognition of the Taliban government.

“The Taliban have voiced very clearly and openly their desire to normalize relations with the international community, to see a resumption in aid, to see a return of the international diplomatic community to Kabul and to see sanctions relief,” he said. “The United States can deliver none of these things on our own.”

It was West’s first on-the-record briefing to reporters since he assumed his post last month. West, who is due to travel on to Pakistan, India and Russia, said the United States is preparing for the next round of talks with the Taliban in Doha, but he did not give a date.

The Taliban also are confronting increasing attacks by their ideological foe, Islamic State-Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K, the regional Islamic State affiliate. West said Washington is “worried about the uptick in ISIS-K attacks, and we want the Taliban to be successful against them. When it comes to other (militant) groups, look, al Qaeda continues to have a presence there that we’re very concerned about.”

Al Qaeda’s presence “is an issue of ongoing concern for us in our dialogue with the Taliban,” he continued. West said that Washington is not now seriously considering reopening its Kabul embassy, and wants to see the Taliban “establish a record of responsible conduct” before assessing that option.

West noted that Washington and its allies are continuing humanitarian aid. But he said the Biden administration has “not made a decision” on proposals to ease the liquidity crisis being considered by U.N. and nongovernmental humanitarian groups.Those proposals include creating an avenue to get dollars into the country through a private bank to pay public employee salaries that bypasses the Taliban.