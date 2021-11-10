Malala Yousafzai ties the knot in small ceremony

BIRMINGHAM: Nobel laureate and education activist Malala Yousafzai got married here in a small ceremony, and she termed it a “precious” day in her life, reports Geo News.

The education activist and her husband, Asser Malik, looked cheerful in the photos that the Nobel laureate shared on her official Twitter handle. Malik is the general manager high performance at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). He joined the organisation in May 2020, according to his Linkedin profile.

Malik has previously worked with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans as an operational manager and he also ran a player management agency. He received his bachelor’s degree in economics and political science in 2012 from Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). Following the Nikkah ceremony, the couple took to social media and posted pictures of the ceremony.

Taking to the microblogging website, the education activist wrote: “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small Nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead”.

Malala also posted four photos from the Nikkah ceremony in which she could be seen posing alongside her newlywed husband, Asser, as well as her parents, Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai Yousafzai. For her big day, Malala wore a melon-pink outfit adorned with gold embroidery. Her Nikkah pictures were captured by her friend, Malin Fezehai, who is a photographer and visual journalist.

Meanwhile, PPP leader Aseefa Bhutto Zardari felicitated Malala and hoped that the newly-wed couple finds every joy together. “May your journey be blessed at every turn. Sending you love & duas,” she said.