Function held to mark Iqbal Day

TIMERGARA: The Frontier Corps Public School and College on Tuesday arranged a function with the collaboration of District Youth Affairs Directorate to mark Iqbal Day.

Commandant Dir Task Force (DTF) Col Musawir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Lower Dir Aun Haider Gondal, District Police Officer (DPO) Irfanullah Marwat, District Education Officer (DEO) Male Miftahuddin, District Education Officer (DEO) Female Asmat Aara, District Youth Officer Malik Shahzad Tariq, FC Public School Principal Ijaz Ahmad, Vice-Principal Shabana Jehan, teachers and a large number of students attended the function.

Students from various public and private sector schools presented speeches and national songs to pay homage to the great poet and philosopher Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

Speaking on the occasion, Col Musawir Khan urged the participants to fulfill their responsibilities in their own capacity to make the homeland a prosperous country.