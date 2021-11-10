QWP leader says people fed up with PTI rule

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Tuesday said the people were fed up with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which compounded their miseries.

Speaking at a press conference in Katozai Union Council in Shabqadar tehsil of Charsadda district, he said the ruling alliance would suffer a crushing defeat in the upcoming local government elections.

Former district member and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Shahid Khan Katozai announced joining the QWP along with family members and supporters.

Sikandar Sherpao said the defeat of the PTI candidates in the LG polls was imminent because of the flawed policies of the ruling party.

He said the people would vote out the PTI for failing to control inflation and create jobs. He said that unemployment coupled with rising price hike had caused resentment among the people.

He said the government had added to the growing anxiety among the people, who were worried about prevailing uncertainty.

“The people are unable to feed their children in the face of skyrocketing inflation,” the QWP leader said, adding that the PTI would suffer defeat in the next general election.

Criticizing the provincial government, he said the rulers had compromised on the rights of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the people were facing gas and electricity loadshedding.

He said the ruling party held a flop rally in Peshawar as it could not attract huge crowds. “The people are unhappy with the incumbent government,” he remarked.