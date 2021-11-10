Education termed panacea for all ills

SWABI: Renowned scientist and former member of the Planning Commission of Pakistan Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan on Tuesday said that contemporary higher education was a prerequisite for economic progress and prosperity of the country.

This he stated while delivering a lecture at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology (GIK).

Prof Dr Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Rector GIK Institute Pro-Rectors, Deans, Directors and students attended the lecture.

Dr Shaukat Hameed Khan, who retired from the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission as a chief scientist and also remained Rector of GIK Institute, said modern education was the panacea for problems and challenges facing the country.

“I was the first scientist of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) to invent the first ever laser in the country’s history. Now, about 500 engineers and experts in PAEC work in this field,” he said.

He called for indigenous and result-oriented research and said that technical capability and social environment could make the dream of progress and prosperity true.