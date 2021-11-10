UoP pro-VC, registrar and treasurer posts remain vacant

PESHAWAR: The delay in the appointment of pro-vice-chancellor, regular registrar and treasurer of the University of Peshawar is only affecting the smooth functioning of the university’s affairs but has also caused concern to the employees.

The university teachers have demanded the government ensure an early appointment to all these important positions.

According to the Universities Act, it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the appointment of the pro-vice-chancellor soon after the completion of the tenure of the incumbent.

For this purpose, the university administration has to recommend the names of the three senior-most deans/ professors and the government appoints one of them to the office for a three-year term.

However, the administration of the University of Peshawar is showing delay in recommending the three names and the government is not taking notice of the situation.

The university teachers have demanded of the government to take notice of the situation and ensure an early appointment of the pro-vice-chancellor.

Similarly, the positions of the registrar and treasurer have been advertised long ago but recruitment could not be made against those important positions. The employees want the government to take notice of it and ensure the appointment of a regular registrar and treasurer for the oldest and largest university in the province.