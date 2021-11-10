Drive for rights of marginalised people launched

MANSEHRA: The Aawaz district forum has launched a three-month campaign for the rights of transgender persons, minorities and other marginalised segments of the society.

“The transgender persons and women are deprived of their share in inheritance and sexual and domestic violence against women are on the rise in the society and this forum would

cover this and other issues during the campaign,” Sahibzada Jawad Alfaizi, the managing director Saibaan development organisation, told the Aawaz district forum meeting here on Tuesday.

The Aawaz forum, having representation of the public sector departments, transgender persons, minorities, men and women, also constituted different committees.

The members of the committees would meet the heads of the departments concerned to ensure inheritance share of women and transgender persons, and highlight other issues.

“We will approach the ulema and convince them to raise refusal of inheritance share of women and transgender persons by the family members in accordance with the Islamic injunctions,” Alfaizi said.

The former MPA, Sajida Tabassum, said domestic and sexual violence incidents were on the rise and Aawaz forum would approach police and other relevant departments asking them to take strict legal actions against the perpetrators.

A committee led by Seed Luqman was also constituted to take up the minority’s issues with district administration and other departments.

“The district administration has recently announced to address minorities’ workshop places, community halls and graveyards issues and this committee would monitor steps being taken by the administration in this regard,” Seed Luqman said.