‘Ertugrul’ entry to Trail IV provides joy to visitors

Islamabad : An entry of a horse rider dressed up like famous historical figure Ertugrul Ghazi to Trail IV attracted the attention of the people especially children who gathered there to attend sessions on the last day of the 15-day awareness campaign.

According to the details, the person who dressed up as Ertugrul Ghazi visited Trail IV while sitting on horseback to teach children how to protect and preserve nature for future generations. Hundreds of participants including school and college students attended various sessions of the awareness campaign during the last fifteen days in which the activists provided guidelines to maintain the natural character of the green city.

The role of non-government organizations (NGOs) was critical during the campaign as they put in their best efforts to bring people from all walks of life to the Margalla Hills National Park (MHNP) and enable them to get first-hand knowledge about the natural environment. Prominent dignitaries and diplomats also visited Trail IV to become part of the campaign and urged the participants to play their due role in the perseverance of the environment and wildlife species in the national park.

The social activists presented demonstrations to the children to teach them how to clean the environment and protect the natural habitats of wildlife animals and birds. They also highlighted the importance of environmental education in schools where teachers can be better able to aware children of the adverse effects of deforestation and the destruction of forest areas.

The environmentalists also informed the participants of the awareness sessions as to how the students could be encouraged to carry out research and investigate how and why things happened and make their own decisions about complex environmental issues.