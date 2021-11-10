Crackdown on unregistered vehicles launched

Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles in the city.
The ITP issued tickets to 8,693 unregistered vehicles and motorcycles during the ongoing year 2021.
Special Squads have been constituted for checking the unregistered vehicles plying on the roads.
SP (Traffic), Muhammad Sarfraz Virk is leading the campaign initiated on the directions of Inspector-General Islamabad police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman.
SP (Traffic) has asked the residents to get their vehicles registered at the earliest and affix only the ETO-issued number plates on their vehicles.
The officials said that the police would show no leniency in this regard. Special pickets have been erected at different points of the city by the ITP to monitor the movement
of the possible unregistered vehicles as DSP level officers of all the four zones have been given special directions to ensure rule of law.
