‘Community participation in crime prevention need of hour’

Islamabad: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzaal Ahmed Kausar has said that community participation in crime prevention is the need of time.

“Police cannot control criminal elements without help and cooperation of private citizens, traders and businessmen,” he added.

Afzaal Ahmed Kausar expressed these views during a meeting with the citizens and businesses community of G-13 and G-14 sectors at Police Chokwy. The DIG paid a visit to police chowky following the instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman.

The traders and residents of G-13/14 had also put their proposals for improving law and order situation as well as for solution of other problems. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar said police are fully committed to wipe out crime from the capital and to provide the citizens and traders with fool-proof security.

He said the public and traders would find the police on the toes for their help and services. “We have been recruited for public service,” said Afzal Ahmed Kausar adding that registration of tenants and landlords with police would also be helpful in edification crime.