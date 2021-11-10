Inspections of healthcare centres of ICT continue

Islamabad: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority’s (IHRA) inspection teams have carried out inspections of 37 healthcare establishments (HCEs) in different areas of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last two weeks.
According to IHRA, the healthcare establishments visited included hospitals, diagnostic labs, collection points, dental clinics, medical centers, vaccination centres, and homeo and Tibb clinics. During visits, the authority suspended the services of two healthcare establishments.
Standard Clinical Lab was suspended for keeping expired reagents and lack of qualified staff while Haris Dental Care was suspended over non-qualified staff performing dental procedures. It added, 23 healthcare establishments were served notices for various non-compliances. The authority also imposed a fine of Rs2,340,000 on 16 healthcare establishments previously suspended over different malpractices.
Islamabad : An entry of a horse rider dressed up like famous historical figure Ertugrul Ghazi to Trail IV attracted...
Islamabad : The Islamabad Traffic Police has launched a crackdown against unregistered vehicles in the city.The ITP...
Rawalpindi : As many as seven more were tested positive of deadly coronavirus, raising the tally of confirmed cases to...
Islamabad : Dean of Federal Medical Teaching Institute , Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences , Prof Dr. Rizwan Taj...
Islamabad : Muslim Institute in connection with the Junagarh Black Day organised a walk here on Tuesday.Amongst...
Islamabad : The US Embassy in Islamabad celebrated 59 successful Pakistani entrepreneurs during Global...