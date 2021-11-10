Neither can be declared favourites, says Australian envoy

LAHORE: Neither of the semi-finalist teams of the ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan and Australia, could be declared favorites, said Australia’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Dr Geoffrey Shaw on Tuesday.

Pakistan will take on Australia in the second semi-final on Thursday (tomorrow).

“Both teams are playing good cricket. I am sure that there will be a great match between Pakistan and Australia,” he said while talking to reporters on the occasion of Girls Cricket Cup final at Kinnaird College here.

He further stated that PCB and Cricket Australia had finalised the schedule of tour of Pakistan.

“It is a pleasure for the Australian team to come to Pakistan after 24 years. This will not only promote cricket but also further enhance the relations between the two countries,” he added.

The Australian High Commissioner said that women’s cricket was very important to Cricket Australia. “In Australia, women’s sports are given the same importance as men’s sports,” he added.

The Australian High Commission and Kinnaird College hosted the Girls’ Cricket Cup 2021 with the support of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).