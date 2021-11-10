 
close
Wednesday November 10, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Sports

Kimmich among German players in Covid quarantine

By AFP
November 10, 2021

BERLIN: Unvaccinated Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich is one of five players in Germany’s national football squad having to quarantine after one tested positive for coronavirus, the German federation (DFB) said Tuesday.

The infected player, Niklas Suele, is fully vaccinated and currently asymptomatic, added the DFB.

Fellow Bayern teammates Kimmich, Serge Gnabry and Jamal Musiala as well as Karim Adeyemi of RB Salzburg, have been asked to isolate because they are close contacts of his, even though they have tested negative, DFB chief director Bierhoff said.