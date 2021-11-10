England disabled team likely to tour Pakistan

LAHORE: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have shown interest in sending their disabled team to Pakistan.

General Secretary of Pakistan Disabled Cricket Association (PDCA) Amir-ud-Din Ansari said that the England disabled team’s manager Ian Martin was interested in a tour to Pakistan.

“When we last toured England amid Covid-19, I had a meeting with ECB’s Tom Harrison and he showed interest in sending their disabled team to Pakistan,” he said.

“We are in touch with them and have invited them to play three ODIs and as many T20Is. I hope they will soon confirm their tour and we aim for next year to host them,” he added.