Morgan lauds England’s ‘resilience’

ABU DHABI: England skipper Eoin Morgan said on Tuesday the team’s ability to “forge on” despite injury blows at the Twenty20 World Cup kept them positive ahead of the semi-final against New Zealand.

In-form opener Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills are the latest injury pullouts from an England squad that came into the tournament without star men Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

Roy injured his calf in the team’s only loss in the Super 12 stage as England finished the group top and take on the Kiwis in the first final-four clash on Wednesday.

“He’s played integral parts in our two previous World Cup campaigns. So very similarly to other guys that have been injured or have missed the tournament through injury,” Morgan told reporters on the eve of the clash in Abu Dhabi.

“Other guys have found something else within themselves to either try and fill that gap or contribute in a different way to the team.

“I think of all the things we’ve done well throughout this tournament that are probably the strongest point has been the resilience within our squad to be able to find a way to move forward and forge on.”

Morgan however refused to reveal Roy’s replacement in the XI and Jos Buttler’s opening partner, but insists the 50-over World Champions will have to bring their best game to beat the Kiwis.

“The guys are extremely excited about the challenge against New Zealand and potentially the opportunity that might follow that,” said Morgan.

“But we need to play really good cricket in order to beat them.”

Morgan is aware of New Zealand’s consistency in reaching the semi-finals or the finals of world events.

“We know how consistent they’ve been over the last number of World Cups, not only the recent ones but you look further and beyond Kane’s role as captain,” said Morgan.

“New Zealand have always been extremely competitive in and around semi-finals and finals, consistently, for some time now. So we’re looking forward to the challenge.”