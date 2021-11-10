Charged-up Pakistan ready to take on Australia: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Babar Azam Tuesday expressed his confidence in the charged-up momentum Pakistan have set for themselves going into the knock-out stage of the T20 World Cup, saying that his players were eager to take on Australia with the same spirit in the second semi-final tomorrow (Thursday).

In a virtual media talk, Babar said all he wanted to see was the continuation of the winning momentum.

“Pakistan cricketers have shown consolidated temperament in the pool matches. That spirit was evident from each team member’s performance. I want my players to play with the same zeal they have shown during the pool matches. Since it is a very important match, every player is ready to give his hundred percent and even raise the level of his game to the new heights.”

Pakistan’s all-format captain said there was always room for improvement.

“Whenever and wherever you play, you feel that in some areas you could have done a bit better. There is always room for improvement, somewhere and in some areas. So, our effort has always been to play even better cricket from the one we have shown in previous matches. We are ready and hopeful for an even more powerful performance in the World Cup semis against Australia on Thursday.”

He admitted that staying in the ‘Bio-Secure Bubble’ for a longer period was never easy. “Sometime such a lengthy bubble makes you a bit worried but I would give full credit to team management and of course cricketers who despite all the odds stayed focused and united in an effort to fight for a cause and that is to win the World Cup.”

Babar reiterated that he was carrying a team of his choice. “Adjustments were made to get a team of my choice-at the end and I am happy that I have got players for each situation. The group of players we are carrying in the World Cup is impressive. Look, every match so far has thrown up a different player for the occasion and that is why we have got five different players as Man of the Match in five different matches.”

Replying to a question on his captaincy, Babar said he has been leading the team for two years now. “Captain has multiple responsibilities. Over the years I have improved as a captain and that is mainly because I got full support from my players. They backed me and I made every possible effort to pick the best team for each match and tour. I am still in the learning process and whatever weaknesses are there as a captain would be overcome in due course. Here in the T20 World Cup everything has gone well so far. We want to continue with the same vein in days to come.”

Babar rated Hasan Ali as a true match-winner. “I cannot even think of dropping Hasan Ali for the semi-finals. He has got my full support and the whole team is behind him. Hasan is a big match player. You never he comes hard on the opposition. You cannot say anything final about T20 cricket. Sometimes you show weaknesses, others you completely dominate. I have full confidence in Hasan’s abilities. Same is the case with Fakhar Zaman who has the ability to pick his game in any given situation.”

On the question of fully utilizing power-play, Babar said foremost effort has always been not to lose a wicket.

“Around 50 runs in power-play with all wickets in hand is always a good start but sometimes due to condition and good bowling, it is difficult to achieve that target.”