IG orders arrest of gang

LAHORE: Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar Ali has said that all possible measures should be taken to arrest the ruthless Indhar Gang members in the Rahimyar Khan area along with their facilitators as soon as possible. Keeping all kinds of pressure at bay, the case should be brought to a logical conclusion on merit without any delay, directed the IG to the Bahawalpur RPO and Rahimyar Khan DPO during a video link conference held at Central Police Office on Tuesday.

He directed the senior officers to go in the field areas and send a weekly progress report on the case to the Central Police Office. Rahimyar Khan DPO Capt (retd) M Ali Zia briefed the meeting that so far 53 raids had been carried out for arrest of Indhar gang members whereas operations were underway in the area of Katcha as well. The IG said that steps should be taken to promote people-friendly policing in the style of smart and community policing to restore the sense of security and confidence of the people. He said the number of security personnel and duration of patrolling should be increased to maintain peace.