Ombudsman resolves 25-year-old issue

LAHORE: Punjab Ombudsman office has resolved a 25-year-old issue of a resident of Nankana district by including 38 acres of agriculture land into canal command area of the Irrigation Department.

After the decision of the ombudsman, the Irrigation Department has also started disciplinary action against those responsible for this inordinate delay and show-cause notices have been issued to them. M Wajih Uddin of Nankana complained to the office of the ombudsman that divisional canal officer, Hafizabad division, Faisalabad approved inclusion of 38 acres of agri land into CCA upon an application submitted by his late father in 1996 and forwarded the case to superintending engineer, west circle, Faisalabad who asked the divisional canal officer to inspect the site to process the case. The applicant stated that during the course of proceedings, the departmental appeal against the initial order of the office of the ombudsman before Punjab governor was rejected in 2014 but no headway was made by the irrigation department to redress the complaint. The ombudsman office issued the final directions to the secretary of the provincial Irrigation Department to redress the complaint and take action against the officials responsible for delay.