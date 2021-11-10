Unjustified hike, hoarding won’t be tolerated: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries & Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday presided over a meeting at Civil Secretariat to review the availability, prices and existing stock of sugar and flour.

Deputy Commissioner Umer Sher Chattha briefed the meeting about the distribution system, availability and monitoring process of essential commodities. Addressing the meeting, Provincial Minister said that Punjab has ample stock of sugar and flour. Imported sugar is available at Rs.90 per kg while a 20 kg bag of flour is available at Rs.1100. Prices of sugar, flour and other essential commodities are being monitored continuously, he added. The Provincial Minister said that unjustified increase in prices and hoarding will not be tolerated and demand and supply of daily use items were also being monitored. Price control magistrates and officials of relevant departments are present in the field. Mian Aslam Iqbal said that immediate action is being taken on the complaint of illegal profiteering and hoarding.